SYKESVILLE — Sykesville celebrated Halloween this past weekend with a trunk-or-treat at Stahl Park on Sunday.
The trunk-or-treat event welcomed families, organizations and businesses to sign up for a parking spot along West Liberty Street, by Stahl Park, to hand out candy from the trunk of their vehicle.
There was not any parade, costume contest or soup sale this year. Families were asked to social distance and wear masks to follow the CDC guidelines.
“We are doing our best to offer a fun and ‘normal’ event while abiding by borough, state and federal safety guidelines,” park representatives said on the park’s Facebook page.
Families were lined up the street, almost to Symmco, waiting to walk down the line of cars for trick-or-treating.
The last stop along the park was the Sykesville Ambulance who parked lengthwise to block the street from the far end, and set up a table to give candy from.
Those handing out candy were asked not to hand it directly to children as a coronavirus precaution. Everything was pre-wrapped, and nothing was homemade.
Some groups spread the candy out, either in bowls or on tables, for the children to grab from. One group, the Gearhart family, even made a candy chute to set up behind their car to drop the candy out of.
Children left the park with bags full of candy, and an almost normal sense of Halloween for the year. The rest of the Jefferson County Halloween celebrations and activities are scheduled to take place this Saturday, on Halloween. A schedule of events will appear later in the Courier.