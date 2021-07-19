SYKESVILLE — Sykesville local Tom Kundrich started a nonprofit to make it easier to bring funding to the community for projects and the betterment of the town. Now, the nonprofit is seeking new members who want to be involved.
The Sykesville Community Betterment Association is in the process of becoming an IRS-recognized nonprofit. Kundrich and his board of members have completed all the necessary steps and are now waiting to hear back from the IRS with their Letter of Determination.
“There’s two sources of funding, there’s government, state and local and the federal government sources, they don’t care who you are, you can apply for it. And then there are a lot of foundations, charitable foundations and they want you to be a 501C3, so that is the reason we want to start a nonprofit. To enhance our ability to get funding,” Kundrich said.
He had to find enough people to be involved that he could form a board for the organization, and create bylaws, official purposes and goals. Kundrich needs more people to help with the mission of SCBA who will be actively involved.
“I’m doing as much as I can, but I need other people to pitch in,” Kundrich said.
Knowing he was going to embark on this project, Kundrich signed up for online grant writing classes through Penn State Extension. Through these classes, Penn State also provided him with a directory of links for grant writing and funding finders.
He started all the work on this two years ago. He had some help from Zwick Law Firm on the documentation, and then in 2020 it was all put on hold waiting for the government to approve the organization.
“Everything came to a grinding halt, just a few months ago we applied again,” Kundrich said.
He said the other issue is how to match up the town’s needs with people who offer the funding. He said the next step is to research funding opportunities to match the SCBA’s projects with funders.
“We could use more community support, there’s no doubt about it,” Kundrich said. “I just can’t do it all by myself. I mean, I do as much as I can but it’s impossible for just one person to do it all.”
Kundrich was born and raised in Sykesville, then moved away for his work in 1967. He did a lot of traveling and flying for work, averaging about 180 flights a year. He came back to his hometown in 2013.
The first project SBCA is focusing on is the renovation of the Northwest Bank building into the new borough office. Once this is complete, Kundrich is already considering streetscaping or park improvements as other projects the group can do.
“Bottom line is, it’s a lot of work but it’s worth it,” Kundrich said.