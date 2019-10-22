SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council heard from Crew Foreman Sam Armagost about planned improvements at the council meeting Monday evening.
Armagost presented photos to the council of damaged steps at a residence on East Main Street. He explained the borough crew had to dig near the steps, and it caused them to fall apart. He quoted the council $200-$300 plus time to repair the steps. The council approved the borough crew’s repairing the steps.
The crew will also clean up a water pipe that was dug out. Council President Zimmerman asked the crew to check the drain by the Baptist Church and the fire hydrant behind Symmco to make sure it was repaired.
During the Parks and Recreation report, Vice President Elaine Fike told council the committee was considering having the bleachers and fencing removed form the softball field because of poor conditions. Fike suggested the area could be used for parking, but because the area is Borough property the council would have to approve it. The Park Committee has to make specific recommendations to the council before action can be taken.
The park will also be decorated for the holidays on Nov. 9 with the help of Boy Scouts. There will also be caroling there on Dec. 15.
The council also heard quotes for a new pickup truck, and voted to purchase a 2019 Ford F350 from Murray Ford for $46,585.90. The truck, which will be available in two weeks, will have a regular cab with a utility box, and will come with a snow plow package.
Council Member Nate Alvetro also presented two estimates for a John Deer backhoe from Stephens Equipment; a new 2019 model for about $110,000 or a used 2017 for about $85,000. No decision was made.