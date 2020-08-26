SYKESVILLE — The fall cleanup was a topic of discussion at the recent Sykesville Borough Council meeting, as council members recalled how the spring cleanup went.
President Michele Yamrick presented a notice she made about the fall cleanup times. She said because the spring cleanup was such a “disaster” there would need to be stricter rules for the fall. Council had a brief discussion about whether to have the fall dumpsters or not, and decided to have Secretary Jaysa Neale call for prices.
Borough Foreman Brian Williams presented a cost breakdown for various stormwater projects around the borough. The estimated cost for the design phase of all the projects is $341,075. The projects included are Sugar Camp Run to Stahl Park, London Street to Railroad Outfall, Highland Avenue, and a new culvert under Railroad. A full breakdown of the costs will be available at the borough office.
Williams said the council could do the project in pieces, but that PennVest will cover more costs if more money is spent. The council approved for Engineer Travis Long to proceed with all the projects mentioned with PennVest.
Foreman Williams also asked the council what the protocol would be if his children were required to quarantine from school, with the first day of school coming up. Yamrick said he would be able to come to work, but would be required to wear a mask the entire time. She added that if someone in his household were to test positive, “council will cross that bridge when/if they get there.”
The council is also planning to discuss the Police Union Contract at the next meeting, and will request for solicitor C.J. Zwick to be present for this.