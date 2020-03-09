SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Council met last Monday, going into two executive sessions over the course of the meeting, both resulting in no actions being taken.
The first executive session was held at the start of the meeting when Solicitor C.J. Zwick requested the break for council to discuss the bank building proceedings with attorney Joe Ryan. The second session was held during the end of the meeting to discuss personal and legal matters.
Council member Ron Park told council the police committee had a meeting to discuss the police department financials. He also said another meeting would have to be held before the town hall on March 16. The town hall will take place before the regularly scheduled council meeting next Monday. Zwick requested to be kept informed regarding the meetings.
The council also discussed the upcoming Community Development Block Grant application, opening up discussion for ideas. Council member Don Zimmerman suggested doing a project on the Stump Creek Storm Sewer. Borough Foreman Brian Williams told council that engineer Travis Long is writing up details on the Stump Creek project. Council tabled the discussion until the details are ready for them, as they have until June to turn in the grant application.
Long also brought concerns to council at the last meeting about the discharging of chemicals from Symmco. Zwick told council he had received a draft of the letter to be sent to Symmco from Long. He will be reviewing the letter before it is sent.
Zimmerman took this opportunity to say Symmco had called asking why this topic had been in the paper before a meeting had been scheduled to discuss the issue between it and the borough. Zwick told Zimmerman he was under the impression someone from Symmco would be at the last meeting because of their correspondence, and that a meeting would be a good idea, but that Symmco had not requested one yet.
Council approved Secretary Jaysa Neale to begin taking bids for dumpster prices to prepare for another Spring Cleanup with roll off dumpsters for residents.