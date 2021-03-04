SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council reviewed several personnel changes during its meeting Monday evening.
The first was a letter of resignation from Councilman Tim Brown, who has moved out of the borough. A motion was approved to table Brown’s letter of resignation.
The council received letters from Mary Pothoven and Richard Brown about the borough solicitor position. Pothoven informed the council she was not interested in the position. Brown said he could not commit to attend meetings.
Following a brief discussion about the potential applicants, a motion was made to appoint Nicholas Gianvito as the Sykesville Borough Solicitor. Borough President Michele Yamrick will draft letters to all the interested attorneys informing them of the council’s decision.
The council also received a letter of resignation from Patricia Dunworth, in which she also provided the borough with a recommendation, which will be pursued. This letter of resignation was accepted by the council.
Lion’s Club Council member Don Zimmerman also informed the council that there is no longer a Lion’s Club in the borough as Sykesville has “pulled away” from Lions Clubs International. The new name of the organization is now the Sykesville Civic Improvement Association, or Sykesville CIA.
Zimmerman said the group will still be hosting fundraisers and supporting different charities. Councilman Kurt Kister also shared the group is hoping to host a pancake fry once a month.