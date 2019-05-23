SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council has voted to have D&W Clearing mow the flood control project once for the year during the first week in August.
Borough crew foreman Sam Armagost said the cost would be $6,150 and said all the council would need to do is decide when to have it done. He said the company also does the trimming with weed eaters as well.
Council member Don Zimmerman suggested having it done in August as the mowing season would be almost over by then.
Council President Mac Zimmerman said the borough has historically had the flood project cut twice a year, but last year difficulty was encountered due to wet weather.
Armagost encouraged the council to proceed with the mowing as the borough crew has many projects to complete this summer and said they will not have a lot of time to mow.
“I think right now, our summer is pretty tied up with what we have to do,” Armagost said.
Council member Elaine Fike agreed with Don Zimmerman saying they should wait until August. She noted that if the borough were to have it cut twice it would cost more than $12,000.
Mac Zimmerman said it would at least July before anything could be done below the sewer plant, if the summer is dry.
Council member Michelle Yamrick made a motion to have D&W Clearing come in the first week of August to mow the project. The motion carried unanimously.