SYKESVILLE — Jann Zimmerman and a group of dedicated exhibitors have taken on the task of updating the more than 25 year old horse facilities at the Sykesville fairgrounds.
Zimmerman has been involved in running the horse barns and shows for nine years, and has seen the program grow every year since becoming involved. She, with the Fulmer and Craft families and many exhibitors are putting in the work to update the barns.
With this growth comes the need for updated facilities exhibitors can feel good about bringing their horses to. Some of the exhibitors are former State 4-H champions, and Zimmerman wants to offer well equipped facilities.
“We want to make this a safe place that they want to bring their high dollar horses to," Zimmerman said. “The facility is here, we just have to do a little upgrade so we can use it better. If we can generate some income, then we can give back to the fair, and we can have bigger and better things for the fair.”
The show ring needs to be replaced, and the barns need updating and larger box stalls. The current facilities were built by the Luthersburg Saddle Club, and have served them well over the years, but are not keeping up with the growth of the program.
The members have met and determined what improvements the facilities need, and have a goal of $35,000. This covers the cost of materials since many are willing to donate labour.
“We have a bunch of gung-ho folks who want to come and help, we just need to get the materials. That's the holdback here,” Zimmerman said.
The first improvement will be to the show ring. The ring will be expanded to 180 feet by 112 feet to allow more variety in shows. Zimmerman is currently in talks with Lowes about getting the rails donated, and will immediately begin work if they get them.
“We have all of the rest of the materials donated, so if we get that donation in, we can start,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman believes the facility will be ready to host shows by May. The barn project is more contingent on fundraising efforts. Materials are the only holdup right now.
“Last year we had I think 12 minis in there driving at one time, and that was all we wanted to fit in there. That was crowded. We're looking for safety for everybody," Zimmerman said.