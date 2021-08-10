SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Ag and Youth Fair begins today, with many new events and attractions for locals to enjoy.
Maria Zaffuto with the Sykesville Fair said everyone’s favorites are back this year, with plenty of new events the fair is excited to share. The gates open today (Tuesday) at 5 p.m. and will open at that time through Friday. The gates will open at noon on Saturday. Admission is $6 everyday.
“Things have been buzzing around here, it’s so good to be back,” Zaffuto said. “It’s so good to see everyone. Everyone’s like a family. We’re just so excited to be able to do it.”
This will be the first year for the fair with the new horse barn that was built on the fairgrounds. Zaffuto said the fair has a strong horse department with a lot of youth involved, so this new space is exciting for them.
The whole fair has a lot of events and opportunities for adults and children alike to participate in the fun. Many of the track events have youth classes, like the dirt bike and ATV drag racing. Children 14 years old and older can enter the “old school” demolition derby with a parent in the car with them.
This “old school” compact car demolition derby is one of the new events the fair has added this year, now hosting two nights of demo derbies. The old school derby will take place on Tuesday, and the typical Championship Compact Car Demolition Derby will take place on Friday. This allows time for those participating in the first to repair their cars.
“The cool thing about all these events is that anyone can participate, it’s a lot of local people who participate and prepare all year,” Zaffuto said. “A lot of our participants come from DuBois, but we draw from a wider area too.”
Wednesday night features the brand new Fights at the Fair boxing event in partnership with WPAL of DuBois. This event will be inside the big arena building with a boxing ring being set up for the night. There will be nationally-ranked fighters from Baltimore, Pittsburgh and other locations.
“We’ve just been trying to find something new and were thinking of local organizations to partner with for something unique, and thought of Aaron Beatty and WPAL and wanted to do something that would be interesting for all ages and could participate,” Zaffuto said.
Saturday features the new Wine Fest at The Fair. This will also be in the large arena building, so entrance into the building will be limited to those 21 years old and older. You do not need to be 21 years old to get into the fair that night.
“The cool thing about that, is since it’s included in the fair admission, the event is from 1 to 6 p.m., but the fair will be going on all day,” Zaffuto said. “It’s a really good bargain.”
There will be four wineries and a distillery attending the event, and live entertainment by the Rum Dums in the building.
Once the wine event ends, the mud bog begins and The Moore Brothers will take the stage.
“Our midway entertainment this year is really cool, we have Circus Incredible back by popular demand from 2018,” Zaffuto said.
Other midway entertainment includes Hog Diggity Dog Animal Show and Cowboy Circus.
Jimmy Mowery, who participated in “The Voice” in 2018 will be playing the stage Thursday night. Mowery is a Pennsylvania native who grew up in Altoona. He will be playing popular songs from today’s radio with his band. Zaffuto said she’s excited for this and hopes it will draw a younger crowd.
The fair will not have carnival rides this year as the supplier had to cancel due to lack of staffing. Zaffuto said the fair staff is doing all they can to compensate for this and will have a bounce house, inflatable obstacle course, a rock climb wall, bungee trampolines, a trackless train and bull rides. These will be available for individual purchase.
Zaffuto said there will still be plenty to do and enjoy at the fair, and will be fun for children and adults.
“People love our fair, which is really good. We love to do it for everyone,” Zaffuto said.
Schedules, rules and entry information for all the events are available on the website, sykesvillefair.com.