SYKESVILLE — The 12th annual Sykesville Fire Department Gun and Cash Bash, which organizers say is the largest in the area, will take place later this month.
The gun drawing is set for Saturday, Aug. 24, the weekend before Labor Day, at the Sykesville Fire Hall.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any member of the fire department, or at the door the day of the event. The doors will open at 2:30 p.m., food and beverages will be served at 6 p.m. and prize drawings start at 7 p.m.
Ticket holders will have a chance to win 25 different prizes, food and beverages, rip tickets, 50/50, wall of guns, split the deck guns, prize table, knife toss, and the best seats in town to the fireworks show to conclude the event.
Even though the fireworks can be seen from just about anywhere in Sykesville, being at the gun bash gives you a seat right beneath them. The fireworks show at the event’s conclusion is something that was just added two years ago that helped to increase ticket sales significantly.
Most of the event is held outside, with many participants bringing their own pop-up tents and claiming a spot for the day. The food is kept inside the fire hall, with a couple of hundred chairs set up in case of rain.
The event is the biggest fundraiser staged by the Sykesville Fire Department, both in number of participants and in the amount of money raised. The department was able to buy a new fire truck in 2015 with money raised with this and other smaller fundraisers.
All guns and prizes are sponsored by a business, businesses donate the door prizes to the company, and even the fireworks show is sponsored by a local firm.