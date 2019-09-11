SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Grace United Methodist Church will hold its annual chicken and biscuit dinner Thursday, Sept. 19.
The dinner will be from 4-6 p.m. at the church. This is the church trustees’ annual fundraiser, and helps with the costs of upkeep and general projects for the church.
The church is focusing on making its building and rooms more handicap accessible with some of the projects in progress.
Trustees also recently purchased two lots next to the church, and are in the process of turning these into a parking lot. This would give the church handicap parking.
Currently, the church is also working on remodeling the doorway between the fellowship hall and the Wesley Room, a meeting room. The remodel will turn the doorway into an archway and make the rooms more accessible for those in wheel chairs.
The dinner will be chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, corn, applesauce, a drink, and cake. The meal is being prepared by the church trustees, and by volunteers from the church.
Tickets will be $8 for adults, $4 for children, and those 5 years old and under will eat for free. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time from church members, or bought at the door the day of the dinner. Take out meals are also available.
The church is also looking for volunteers to help serve the meals and make cakes. Anyone willing to volunteer or ask any questions about the dinner can call Pastor Drew Godon at 894-2784.