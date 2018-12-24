SYKESVILLE — Shannon Shaffer of Sykesville isn’t just known for her catering business — she and her husband, Brian, create one of the community’s most extravagant and beautiful Christmas displays every other year.
The Shaffers, who live on Sykes Street Extension, spend eight weeks decorating the inside and outside of their home for Christmas, she said, displaying at least 50,000 lights, and several figures, such as a waving snowman and sky-high Christmas tree.
The house is one that many commuters pass, whether they’re heading to DuBois or Punxsutawney or Big Run, since it’s on a main road. Families and children are welcome to pull into the driveway and walk around, enjoying the many attractions, Shaffer says, such as the motion-automated “candy cane lane. Children love to run through the path, triggering holiday tunes as they go along.
Shaffer credits the outside holiday display to Brian, who has a passion for making the lights bigger, better and different each time, custom making it all. This year, the waving snowman is one of his new creations, and one of which he is very proud.
“He has always really liked to decorate for Christmas,” she said. “It’s something he loves to do.”
The décor extends around the outside of the entire property, including the backyard and into the woods and around the pool house.
“We want people, locally, to be able to see a nice light display,” she said.
It’s not just the outside of their house, though — the Shaffers’ passion for Christmas extends around the entire inside of the home, too. She collects nutcrackers, snow globes and porcelain dolls, which are showcased around the staircase, on counters, kitchen tables and around the entire perimeter. Christmas garlands and ornaments are also strung and hung everywhere, including from the chandeliers.
The inside of the home accomodates five Christmas trees, one of which is in the “Baby’s First Christmas” room, dedicated to the Shaffer’s first grandchild, Khloe. An entire room is embellished in Disney Christmas items, to celebrate her first holiday in the family.
The Shaffers’ daughter, Briana, lives across the street, and puts on a Christmas light display of her own.
The Shaffers have somewhat of a unique situation, too, since they showcase their light display every other year. On the off years, they travel to Disney, and the house is “dark,” she says.
The light display requires a lot of daily maintenance, Shaffer says. Brian has to take care of any lights that go out, and windy or rainy weather impacts the display. But, it’s worth it to provide the Christmas sight in Sykesville that everyone has come to love, they say.
The display will stay lit until the first week of January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.