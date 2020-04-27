SYKESVILLE — A Sykesville man faces charges of strangling his wife when a verbal argument turned physical.
DuBois based state police filed charges against Daniel Leonard Williams, 34, of Sykesville, on April 10 including strangulation, simple assault, and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Williams and his wife began having an argument when she accused him of being out with his girlfriend. The argument ended when he locked her out of the house.
His wife returned to the home to get her car keys to leave for the evening, and the two began arguing again. During the altercation, he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground. The victim reported being scared and yelling to her oldest daughter for help.
Williams allegedly continued to choke her with both hands until their oldest daughter intervened and the victim and their three children left the residence. Officers noted red marks around her neck while interviewing her the day of the incident.
Williams has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 28 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.