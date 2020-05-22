SYKESVILLE — A Sykesville man is in jail after allegedly breaking into a home, then resisting arrest by a Sykesville Borough police officer.
Sykesville Borough Police filed charges against Daniel Earl Brantley Jr. 38, of Sykesville, on May 6 including a felony criminal trespass, two misdemeanors for resisting arrest and obstruction of law enforcement, and three summary charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
According the affidavit of probable cause, the home owner told police Brantley had allegedly broken the glass on the back door and crawled through the hole to enter the house. When she asked him what he was doing, he ignored her and walked bast her.
She said Brantley was sweaty and clammy when he walked past her. He went upstairs for a few minutes before coming back downstairs and walking to the front door. He allegedly broke the glass on this door before jumping through the new hole.
Police arrived on scene as Brantley was exiting, and noted he came headfirst through the door. When Brantley stood and saw police he reportedly yelled “We have to get to the helicopter.”
The officer attempted to handcuff Brantley, but was only able to get one wrist before he started to struggle. After a short struggle the officer allegedly took Brantly to the ground, handcuffing his wrists in front of his body, to wait for backup from the state police or Reynoldsville Borough.
Once backup arrived, the handcuffs were moved to his back, and his legs had to be zip tied to keep him under control. He was transported by ambulance to the DuBois Emergency Room.
Brantley is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 29 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.