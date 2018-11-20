DuBOIS — DuBois-based state police have charged a Sykesville man in connection with a motorcycle accident which occurred at 11:06 a.m. on Oct. 23 on Route 255, Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township, Clearfield County.
On Nov. 14, the police charged Michael Cephas Burton, 59, 60 Sykes St., Sykesville, with misdemeanor counts of accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, and summary counts of driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, following too closely, careless driving, duty to give information and render aid and failure to give immediate notice of accident to police department.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois, the crash occurred as Burton was driving a 2007 Kawasaki Falcon motorcycle and it and the victim’s motorcycle, a 1989 Harley Davidson XL 1200, were traveling north together when the saddle bags on Burton’s motorcycle made contact with the Harley after they had just passed a tractor trailer in a passing zone. As a result, the Harley crashed to the road and slid approximately 230 feet until it landed facing east against a mailbox located in front of the Dollar General Store located at 11915 Bennetts Valley Highway.
The driver of the Harley, Dennis Wolfgang Jr., and passenger, Nikkol L. Kriner, both fell off the motorcycle after the impact with the road. The affidavit said Burton continued traveling north on Route 255 and eventually turned around. He came back to the scene and talked briefly with Wolfgang and then left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency units. Wolfgang was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois and then transported to Altoona Regional by Life Flight. Kriner was transported to Penn Highlands for treatment of minor injuries.
On Oct. 23, the police interviewed Burton at the state police station and said that he was driving the motorcycle north on Route 255 towards Penfield with friends and had a crash. He said that after the crash he went back to check on Wolfgang, who he said was up on his feet and said he was ok. Burton told the police that he left because he did not have a license. He also said that he did not know who hit who and that it occurred quickly. He said that both motorcycles touched and made the Harley crash. During the interview, Burton had a hand injury related to the crash.
On Oct. 26, the police interviewed Wolfgang, who had numerous stitches above his eyes and on his face, at the police station. He related that everyone was out on a friendly ride to see elk. He said that while traveling north on Route 255, there was a passing zone and they all passed a semi. Burton’s motorcycle led and went into the right lane after the semi while Wolfgang went right into the left side. He said Burton looked back at him and swerved to the left. Wolfgang said that he was running out of passing lane when the two motorcycles bumped into each other causing his motorcycle to crash down onto the road. He said Burton came back to see how he was and then left. Wolfgang also said that he did not think Burton hit him on purpose, noting that Burton is an amateur rider and it was an accident.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 21 at Ford’s office.
