DuBOIS — A Sykesville man is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence of a controlled substance and fleeing and eluding police, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois magistrate office.
On Oct. 15, Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois charged Brian William Coakley, 34, West Main Street, Sykesville, with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a felony, two counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, 10 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police were on regular patrol at 2:13 a.m. on July 11 on DuBois Street in the City of DuBois when they saw a white motorcycle traveling in front of them that had turned from Parkway Drive. As the patrol vehicle following the motorcycle toward Falls Creek, the motorcycle driver reportedly took off at a high rate of speed.
The patrol vehicle reportedly sped up to more than 100 miles per hour in an attempt to stay close to the motorcycle and then the officer activated his lights and siren in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, the affidavit said.
The motorcycle then reportedly made a u-turn at the intersection of Slab Run Road and started back toward DuBois, the affidavit said. The police then radioed in that the motorcycle was not stopping and to inform DuBois City and Sandy Township police departments that they were traveling back into the area.
The motorcycle driver then reportedly turned onto East DuBois Avenue and ran the stop sign at North Fourth Street along with a stop sign at College Place while turning right. The motorcycle then allegedly turned left back onto East DuBois Avenue/Route 255 and fled at a high rate of speed, the affidavit said.
The pursuit reportedly continued out past the entrance of Treasure Lake and the motorcycle then turned right onto Sher De Lin Road. Approximately one-half mile up Sher De Lin Road, the motorcycle failed to round a left curve in the road and exited the road to east and hit a mailbox, the affidavit said.
The police then made contact with the driver, who was Coakley, whose eyes were reportedly blood-shot and glassy, the affidavit said. The police asked Coakley if he had any drugs on him and he reportedly stated that there was a small amount in his backpack. Coakley reportedly told police that he smoked marijuana about two hours earlier, along with using other drugs.
Coakley was then arrested for DUI and fleeing and eluding police and placed in the back of the patrol vehicle, the affidavit said. The police then conducted a search of the backpack and found methamphetamine, crushed pills, a baggie containing white residue, a purple vial containing white residue, a razor blade, metal smoking pipe, yellow and green silicone pipe containing marijuana residue along with a plastic straw containing white residue, according to the affidavit.
Coakley was then transported to Penn Highland DuBois for a legal blood draw. Lab results reportedly showed that he tested positive for 27 ng/ml of amphetamine, 130 ng/ml of methamphetamine, 34 ng/ml of Delta-9 Carboxy THC, 4.1 ng/ml of Delta-9 THC and 1.1 ng/ml of 11-Hydroxy Delta-9 THC which are over the reportable limits, the affidavit said.
Coakley’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11 at the DuBois magistrate office.