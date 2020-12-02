DuBOIS — A Sykesville man has been accused of trying to purchase a firearm illegally, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
On Oct. 8, Sandy Township Police charged David Maines, 36, Van Ness Street, with providing false information in an attempt to purchase a firearm, a felony, and making a false statement under penalty.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police received correspondence on July 17 regarding a firearm violation which occurred at Dunham’s Sports in Sandy Township.
Upon further investigation, it was reportedly determined that on March 18, Maines went to the store and tried to purchase a Smith & Wesson .45 automatic pistol. Prior to the purchase, Maines allegedly completed a state police application/record of sale form and the ATF Firearms Transaction Record. Maines reportedly signed both forms acknowledging his answers to be true and correct. Maines was denied purchase of the firearm, the affidavit said.
Through investigation, it was determined that Maines was involuntarily committed to DRMC West mental facility hospital on Oct. 8, 2000, the affidavit said.
Additionally, it was determined that Maines was charged with the crime of domestic violence simple assault Title 18, with an offense date of March 12, 2012. Criminal history reports Maines pled guilty to the simple assault charge, the affidavit said.
Upon reviewing the forms, Maines reportedly answered question No. 11, F, “No.” This question asks if the applicant has ever been adjudicated as a mental defective or have they ever been committed to a mental institution.
It was further determined that Maines reportedly answered question No. 11, I, “No.” This question asks if the applicant has ever been convicted in any court of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11 at the DuBois Magistrate office.