BROOKVILLE — A Sykesville man is charged with attempting to sneak 23 bags of methamphetamine into the Jefferson County Jail April 2.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Cory Thomas Crawford, 32, of Sykesville on April 6 including manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of contraband by an inmate, and possession of a controlled substance.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were summoned to the Jefferson County Jail following a report of an incoming arrestee attempting to conceal what were suspected to be bags of methamphetamine. Crawford was brought to the jail for an adult probation violation. Crawford reportedly has a history of drug charges with the courts.
During a routine strip search, guards allegedly discovered the packages of methamphetamine.
Police took custody of the methamphetamine to be weighed, photographed and tested before being placed into evidence. The test kit reportedly came back positive for methamphetamine.
Crawford is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 2 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.