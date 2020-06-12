SYKESVILLE — A Sykesville man is facing felony charges for the alleged rape of a child
Brookville Police Department filed charges against Andy Ryan Powell, 31, of Sykesville, on May 21 including six felony charges for rape of a child, statutory sexual assault; 11 years older, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, unlawful contact with a minor –sexual offense, and one misdemeanor charge for indecent exposure.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to respond to a home on Euclid Avenue for a report of a sexual assault of a minor, and that the suspect was still outside of the residence.
When police arrived, they saw a person known to be Andy Powell sitting in a vehicle outside of the home. Police met with the caller inside the home. The caller told police she had come home from work and went to her youngest child’s room. When she pulled back the blanket that covers the child’s door, she allegedly saw the victim pulling up her pants and Powell lying on the bed.
The victim told the caller that Powell was allegedly touching her inappropriately. The victim told the caller that Powell also touched the middle child.
The parent of the victim told police he confronted Powell about touching his child, and that he denied everything at first before allegedly admitting to touching all three female juvenile victims.
Powell was taken to the Brookville Borough Police Department, where he was interviewed with a Children and Youth Services worker present. During the interview, Powell allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting all four of the children, three females and one male.
He told police this has been ongoing with one of the children for the last six years.
Powell is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000. His preliminary hearing, held June 2, was waived to court.