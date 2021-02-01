BROOKVILLE — A Sykesville man is being held in the Jefferson County Jail for an alleged incident where he held his girlfriend in a car against her will during an argument.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Shawn Eugene Ghezzi, 34, of Sykesville, on Jan. 15 including unlawful restraint and criminal mischief.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim was driven to a location on Ramsaytown Road in Knox Township where state police were located. The victim wanted to speak with a trooper about an incident that occurred on Markton Road in Knox Township.
The victim reported she had left her home with Ghezzi, her boyfriend, in the car with her. She said they got into a verbal argument, which allegedly led to Ghezzi hitting the windshield and front passenger window, causing damage.
At this time, the victim stopped the car and attempted to get out because she feared she was in danger. Ghezzi allegedly attempted to restrain her in the car. She was able to free herself, and got into a vehicle passing by.
The vehicle helping her was heading to the Brookville Police station when they passed a K-9 vehicle heading to the location on Ramsaytown Road. The driver turned around to follow the vehicle so the victim could report the incident to the trooper.
Ghezzi is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 9 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.