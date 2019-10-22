REYNOLDSVILLE — A Sykesville man has been sentenced in the Court of Common Pleas in connection with missing funds form the Reynoldsville American Legion.
Reynoldsville Borough Police filed charges against Thomas G. Weaver, 67, of Sykesville, on March 20 including two felony charges of theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception, and a misdemeanor charge of tampering with records.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, it was reported to police that an audit of the Legion’s books found several questionable transactions between February 2014 and July 2017. Weaver was the treasurer of the organization at that time.
Weaver was interviewed by police in September 2018, and it was determined that a total of $5,760.79 was unaccounted for during his time as treasurer.
His preliminary hearing with Magisterial Judge David Inzana was waived for court on May 16, and the case was transferred to the Court of Common Pleas with Judge John Foradora.
On Oct. 2, Weaver plead guilty to the felony charge of theft by deception in court. The other two charges were dropped. Weaver was sentenced to two years of probation and must pay restitution.