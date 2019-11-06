SYKESVILLE — Sykesville Stahl Park board members will gather at the park to begin decorating for the holidays this weekend, and are inviting the community to come help with the decorating.
The park board members will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday to begin turning the park into a holiday wonderland.
“We’ve had about a handful of volunteers each year, and it really takes a lot to set it up,” board member Saxman said. “It takes us weeks to get everything set up with just the few of us.”
The board usually only gets a handful of volunteers from town who come help with the decorating. They have invited the Boy Scouts, local youth groups and churches, and the National Honor Society members in the DuBois schools to come help out. People who need community service hours can help out and have it count toward those hours.
There will be upright decorations and plenty of lights to string around the park during the day. Typically, the park board puts icicle lights on every building, and string rope lights around every tree. Saxman said they also like to outline the sidewalks with lights for folks to come visit during the week. They will also add holiday words to the fences.
Sykesville’s annual caroling will be Dec. 15 so the decorations and park can be utilized after all the hard work.
“The more people we have, the faster the decorating goes. We appreciate and encourage everyone to come, but to dress warm and in boots for the mud,” Saxman said.