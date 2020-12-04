SYKESVILLE — A new pet salon will be celebrating its grand opening on Saturday in Sykesville, run by three sisters.
Sisters Ashely, Katelyn and Rachel Kister are teaming up to open the Sykesville Pet Salon on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The salon is located at 221 E. Main St. in Sykesville. The day will be a chance for locals to stop in with their pets and see what the shop is like.
Patrons are encouraged to bring their dogs with them to the grand opening to get their photo taken with Santa. There will also be some homemade treats for dogs, as well as some for their owners. Everyone will receive a $5 coupon for their pet’s first full grooming, and there will be a drawing for a dog basket and a cat basket.
The Kisters will be running a salon and daycare both in the building. The daycare includes supervised playtime with other dogs, playtime with workers, toys, outside time and walks –weather permitting, and special themed days.
The sisters will also be holding a collection for the Gateway Humane Society during the grand opening, and will be accepting items to be donated. Some of the most needed items on the GHS wish list is dry cat food, HE laundry soap, tall kitchen garbage bags, cat litter, Frontline and dry dog food. A full list of items that can be donated can be found on the Gateway’s Facebook page or the salon’s Facebook page.
The salon will offer both dog and cat grooming. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The business can be found on Facebook as Sykesville Pet Salon.
The salon will also feature paintings by Ashley Kister, many of which are animal themed. Kister previously had some of her paintings on display at Sykesville Fox’s Pizza in the spring.