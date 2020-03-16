SYKESVILLE — Sykesville and surrounding fire departments honored retired Chief James “Jim” Zimmerman one final time following his funeral last Thursday.
Zimmerman served the community as an active firefighter for 60 years, joining the Sykesville Fire Department in 1956. He served as the fire chief for 12 years from 1970 to 1981.
He was instrumental in forming the Jefferson County Fireman’s Association, which later developed the Jefferson County Fire School. He was also involved in the organization of the Sykesville Ambulance Service.
Zimmerman was recognized for 50 years of active service by the State Fire Commission, and continued to serve 10 more years. He only quit responding to fire calls in 2016 when he was physically unable to continue, but he still kept his pager with him.
During some years of service he made it to 95 to 100 percent of the fire calls to which the station responded. He continuously inspired new members never to stop learning and training.
“Although we are saddened by the loss of Chief Zimmerman we take comfort in knowing that he will forever watch over us and keep us safe,” A Facebook post on the fire department’s page read.
He was honored with a procession of area fire departments leading the way from the Baronick Funeral Home in DuBois back to the Sykesville Fire Hall. The final trucks in the procession were the Sykesville tanker and engine, which were filled with his fellow firefighters.
As fire trucks arrived, firemen spilled out to line up along the street under the American Flag being held by Reynoldsville and Sandy Hose Company One’s ladder trucks.
Upon arrival on East Liberty Street, the Sykesville engine stopped and emptied of firemen as they lined up on either side of the hearse to walk next to Zimmerman past the fire hall. Zimmerman’s final call played over the many radios as the department made their way down the street. At the end of the road, firemen climbed back into the fire truck to finish the final ride to the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.