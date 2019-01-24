SYKESVILLE — The status of Sykesville Borough’s storm-water relocation project and Community Development Block Grant were primary topics at Monday’s meeting of the borough council.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP) has authorized the storm sewer relocation project, said President Mack Zimmerman, and it is now being reviewed by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to the minutes. Council members have been updated on the project’s status at each meeting.
The water and sewer authority also met on Monday, prior to the Borough meeting, and established that water and sewer rates remain unchanged.
Bank building
Councilman Don Zimmerman informed the members that the hazardous material testing at the Farmers National Bank building on Sykes Street, previously Community First Bank, was completed on Wednesday.
CDBG grant
President Zimmerman announced the process of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for the West Main Street and Paradise Road waterline-replacement project is now underway. Two public hearings are required, and will be held at 3 p.m. on Feb. 1 and Feb. 22 at the East Main Street Borough office.
Paving project
Foreman Sam Armagost also presented an estimate for the paving of Dr. Fugate Drive in Sykesville in the amount of $70,721. Solicitor CJ Zwick presented a resolution to apply for county aid money, according to the minutes.
Nomination letter
President Zimmerman also presented a nomination letter from the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs (PSAB) for “Second Vice President.” Nominations are due by April 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.