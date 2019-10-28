SYKESVILLE — The United Methodist Women in Sykesville will stage their Election Day Soup Sale again this year.
The UMW have been hosting Election Day Soup Sales for many years as a fundraiser for the group. Their sale is so well-known they have become many voters go-to lunch option on Election Day.
“Our soup sale has been happening for many years,” UMW President Tammy Bukousky said. “Our older ladies say as long as they can remember, so about 50 years.”
Soup will be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church. Served will be chicken noodle, ham and bean, vegetable and chili. The lunch is a bowl of soup, a piece of pie, and a drink for $6, and the group also offers a quart of soup to take home for $6. Pies are baked by some of the UMW members.
“We have this fundraiser on Election Day because Town Hall is a voting station, and many have been coming for years for lunch after,” Bukousky said.
The ladies start preparing the soups in the morning the day before, then meet at the church on Election Day to cook all the soups. There are three who will start to cook at 4:30 a.m. at the church, then the rest of the volunteers will arrive at 9 a.m. to help with the luncheon and “jarring” the soup.
There are usually about 10 women from the UMW who work at the church that day, and about 10 more people who volunteer from the church family to help make the sale possible.
The UMW ladies hold the soup sale during the fall election, and also have a salad luncheon for the spring election.