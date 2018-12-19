SYKESVILLE — At Monday’s Sykesville Borough Council meeting, President Mack Zimmerman expressed concerns about the inspector assigned to the town’s waterline project.
Council members were made aware that the wrong kind of bolts have been used for the project in certain areas, he said. The problem has been addressed with the inspector, but has continued anyway.
Councilman Don Zimmerman suggested the ongoing issue should be documented, so if something goes wrong with the waterline, future council people can look back and see what happened.
Symmco Project
A motion was made to advertise for bids concerning the storm sewer project around Symmco starting Dec. 18.
Advertising for bids will help move the process along, said President Zimmerman. The grant the Council received requires it be out for bid for 21 days.
In addition, Zimmerman informed the council that the storm sewer permit has made it through the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and is now in the hands of the Army Corps of Engineers.
Junior council person
In early December, the idea for a “junior council person,” a Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs (PSAB) program, was presented. At Monday evening’s meeting, Solicitor C.J. Zwich came prepared with a draft resolution for the new post. The applicant must be a Sykesville resident. A motion was made to proceed with the program.
New year
Council members agreed to grant the request that two Sykesville streets be closed from 3-5 p.m. on April 7 for the “Run/Walk for Someone Special” event.
The Council’s first meeting of the new year will be Monday, Jan. 7.
