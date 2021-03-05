SYKESVILLE — A Sykesville woman is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing jewelry from a woman while coming into her home as a nurse to take care of her elderly mother.
Sykesville Borough Police filed charges against Maryann Knibbs, 47, of Sykesville, on Feb. 11 including two felony charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim called police to report an alleged theft believed to have occurred between Jan. 11 to Jan. 18. The victim said she noticed jewelry missing from her collection.
She also reported to police she was having healthcare workers in and out of her home to assist with her mother’s medical condition. She also reported to police she noticed one of the healthcare workers, Knibbs, spent 12 to 15 minutes in the bathroom that had her jewelry box sitting on the bathroom sink.
The next day, the victim noticed some of her gold jewelry was missing out of the box. Knibbs was scheduled to work that night, and did not show up for her shift. The victim called the agency Knibbs is employed with, and was told Knibbs had not contacted them to report she would be missing her shift.
On Jan. 18, Knibbs showed up for her next shift at the victim’s home. Prior to her arrival, the victim reportedly moved her jewelry box from the bathroom and hid it in her bedroom. The victim alleged that when Knibbs arrived for her shift, she immediately went to the bathroom. When Knibbs left the bathroom she allegedly commented about the victim moving some things in her bathroom.
This comment made the victim suspicious so she took Knibbs to her bedroom and showed her the jewelry box and asked if she took her jewelry, according to the affidavit. Knibbs allegedly told her she can’t wear real gold because her skin is allergic to it.
The next day, Knibbs’ agency reportedly called the victim to tell her Knibbs no longer wanted to work taking care of her mother.
The following day, the victim contacted the owner of Cash for Gold in DuBois to ask if they recently purchased gold from Knibbs. The owner allegedly confirmed that his employee purchased 14- and 10-carat gold jewelry from Knibbs on Jan. 13, paying her $1,640.
The victim went to Cash for Gold to identify some of the jewelry from the photographs that were taken. According to the affidavit, one of the items was a Sykesville High School class ring, which had the victim’s mother’s initials on it. This was when the victim contacted the Sykesville Police Department.
Police returned to Cash for Gold to talk with the employee, who confirmed buying the jewelry alleged to belong to the victim from Knibbs. The employee said they were familiar with Knibbs as a repeat customer, but that she had only ever sold small amounts of sterling silver in the past. The store provided police with a copy of the driver’s license of the seller, further confirming it was Knibbs.
Cash for Gold was able to recover some of the pieces of jewelry. The victim is claiming to still be missing about 34 pieces of jewelry, according to the affidavit.
Knibbs has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 30 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.