SYKESVILLE — A Sykesville woman is facing felony charges for alleged instances of sexual assault during a relationship she had with a minor.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Alexis Brianne Shenk, 21, of Sykesville, on Jan. 21, including five felony counts of statutory sexual assault: four-eight years older, five felony counts of sexual assault, five felony counts of corruption of minors, four misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, and five misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police received a report of the sexual assault from a third party. The reporter told police that Shenk was engaging in sexual intercourse with a known 15-year-old male, and that she had bragged about it and that there was photographs of Shenk and the minor together.
Police then interviewed Shenk about the allegations, during which she allegedly told police she and the minor are friends, and that she knew he was 15 years old.
Shenk allegedly told police that “things had happened” with the minor, but have not happened since because neither of them wanted to get in trouble. She allegedly admitted to having sex with the victim on five occasions between December 2020 and Jan. 16, 2021, according to the affidavit.
When asked about the photos, Shenks said that the victim had sent them to people because he was upset with her. According to the affidavit, police later received four photographs of Shenk and the minor. Police were reportedly able to identify Shenk in the photos.
When police interviewed the victim, they were able to identify him as the one in the photos with Shenk. He allegedly admitted to having sex with Shenk, and provided the same details that Shenk did in her interview.
Police later called Shenk, during which they explained that the victim is not the age of consent, which she said she understood. She then told police she had spoken with him since his meeting with police, and asked if she could still “hang out” with him.
Shenk has posted bail of $20,000 at 10 percent, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 25 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.