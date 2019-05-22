Few contested races were on the ballot in DuBois and Sandy Township in Tuesday’s primary election, but it appeared township voters may be ready for a change on the Board of Supervisors.
Samuel J. Mollica III garnered the most votes (473) out of the four Republican candidates vying for two six-year term seats as township supervisor, while William A. Beers Jr. received a total of 466 votes. They beat out incumbents Andrew P. Shenkle (390) and David E. Sylvis Sr. (262). There were 13 write-in votes.
A township supervisor is responsible for carrying out day-to-day duties of improving the community, enacting ordinances, adopting budgets and levying and enforcing taxes. There are two six-year term seats open.
Below are more unofficial election results from Clearfield County.
All results are unofficial until certified by the Clearfield County Board of Elections. These results do not reflect total write-in votes, which will be available at the later date.
City of DuBois
Mayor
In the City of DuBois, Democrat Randy E. Schmidt is the lone candidate for mayor and received 283 votes. There were 13 write-in votes. This is a four-year term.
City controller
In the City of DuBois, Republican Shane T. Dietz was the sole candidate for controller and received 443 votes. The controller serves as the chief accounting officer and auditor and it is a four-year term.
City council
City councils must hold one meeting a month, ensure city records are kept, hire and fire personnel, set compensation for city employees, provide municipal services, set an annual tax rate and establish an annual budget, delegate duties to the city manager, act as a vacancy board and attend conferences and training. There are two four-year term seats open.
In the City of DuBois, candidates included incumbents Democrat Diane Bernardo, with 301 votes, and Republican Edward L. Walsh, with 428.
DuBois Area School District
A total of five candidates were on Tuesday’s ballot for DuBois Area School Board.
In Region A, which represents the City of DuBois, there are two four-year terms available but only one candidate was on Tuesday’s ballot.
Dustan R. Dodd, the only candidate who cross-filed and appeared on both the Democratic and Republican ballots, received 290 votes. There were 12 write-in votes.
Incumbent Lee Mitchell did not seek re-election for his Region A seat. In December 2017, he was appointed to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of former Director Scott Farrell, whose term expires in December. Also not seeking re-election is incumbent Albert Varacallo III, who was appointed in April 2018 to fill the unexpired term of Ben Haugh, who resigned due to personal reasons.
In Region B, which includes the Borough of Falls Creek, Bloom, Huston, Sandy and Union townships, Gilbert J. Barker, an incumbent, received the most votes with 942, while Kristy Marie Baughman received 230 votes and there were two write-ins. Both candidates cross-filed.
Barker was appointed by the board in August 2018 to fill the unexpired term following the July 29 death of Randall L. Curley Sr., whose term expires in December.
It was a tight race in Region C, which is comprised of the communities of Reynoldsville, Sykesville and Troutville, as well as Brady and Winslow townships, where two four-year terms are open.
Incumbent Mark J. Gilga received 72 votes and Robert G. Wachob garnered 70 votes and both cross-filed. There were 76 write-in votes.
Incumbent Patty Fish did not seek re-election for a Region C seat on the school board.
Members of a school board are responsible for superintendent employment, policy development, curriculum and budget of the district, overseeing facility issues and adopting bargaining agreements.