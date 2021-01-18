RIDGWAY — Ridgway and Elk County residents and beyond lined Main Street of Ridgway following the funeral service for native Tom “T.O.” Fitch Saturday.
Fitch, who died Jan. 11, was known for many things, including the love he had for his hometown and Elk County. He was a father, grandfather and friend to many. He was director of the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association, co-owner of the Summit Lodge and Grill and was instrumental in community organizations like the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce, Ridgway Main Street Program and Heritage Council, Ridgway Water Authority and more, according to his daughter, Meghan Fausset.
The “T.O Train” followed the route from St. Leo’s Church to St. Leo’s Cemetery, going slow to get through town, according to Roy Krise, director of Krise Funeral Home in Ridgway.
Locals lined the street with banners in memory of Fitch, with sayings like “Fly High T.O.” and “Prayers for the Fitch family.” There were also banners commemorating events that Fitch created, including Mountainfest.
“As the community fought behind T.O., we thought this was the safest way to give people a chance to say their farewells,” said Krise.