KERSEY – A tack auction at the Elk County Fairgrounds will soon be held to benefit horse barn improvements, an effort of Elk and Cameron county horse clubs.
Set for 1-4 p.m. Sept. 12, the auction was originally scheduled for March 21, said Brandy Hollobaugh, a member of the Elk and Cameron County 4H advisory board.
An ongoing mission of Elk County 4H clubs has been to remodel the horse barn at the Elk County Fairgrounds for safety reasons, Hollobaugh said. She also hopes to add a second horse barn and increase the likelihood of hosting larger events.
“The goal for 2020 was to have the stalls ripped out, and 12 new stalls built in the existing horse barn, prior to fair week,” said Hollobaugh. “The tack auction was to be the first of several fundraisers for the project.”
Due to COVID-19, the goal had to modified, she said. On June 19, the first official fundraiser, a two-day horse show, took place, Hollobaugh said.
“The horse show was a lot of work, but the funds raised were good,” she said.
The second fundraiser was a trail ride on horseback, where riders looked for toy ducks.
“Even though it rained that day, 46 riders attended,” she said.
Other fundraisers include the 2019 junior fair queen selling raffle tickets at the Elk County Fair’s open horse show, Hollobaugh said.
Those wanting to contribute can do so in two ways. The clubs are collecting used tack for the auction, which can be taken to Windfall Farms in St. Marys or Big Maple Farms Natural Therapies in Ridgway. Secondly, people can attend the auction and enjoy a raffle and food both as well.
For more information, contact Hollobaugh at 814-512-4169.