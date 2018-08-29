REYNOLDSVILLE — People of all ages gathered at the Reynoldsville Foundry this week, learning to “meditate in motion” through Tai Chi instruction.
The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging has started “Tai Chi for Health” classes again at the Reynoldsville Foundry. Beginner classes are held on Mondays from 6-7 p.m., and advanced classes are Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. Sessions run for eight weeks.
Instructors are certified through the Tai Chi Health Institute, said instructor Cheryl Hannah. Penn Highlands DuBois Rheumatology Doctor Kim Newsome also is an instructor.
Tai Chi, often called “meditation in motion,” has numerous health benefits, including better balance and coordination and improved sugar levels for diabetics, Hannah said. It’s also a way to relieve stress, relax and have a good time.
It’s also easy to learn and can be something for everyone, Hannah said.
“We pay respects to our body,” she said. “We can’t compromise our bodies, and this is something safe anyone can do at any age.”
Tai chi is meant to be a release — the motions are slow and controlled, and calming music plays in the background.
Tai Chi is also about knowing the limits of your body — not pushing too fast or too hard, like many other workouts do, Hannah says.
Tai Chi, which originated in China, is considered a martial art. It’s a great exercise for people with arthritis, since it can relieve joint pain and improve muscle strength. It can even reduce the risk of falls among seniors, and is a low-impact form of exercise for them.
Those who don’t have good balance can also do Tai Chi seated, Hannah said.
“We honor our bodies by being respectful, and we’re very cautious about knowing our limits,” Hannah said. “There’s no hurry in Tai Chi, and it’s overall good for your health.”
For those who are thinking of trying the class, Hannah urges they “give it a shot.”
“I would encourage people to come and check it out, to see if it’s something they would like to do,” she said. “Everyone has to start somewhere.”
Participants should wear tennis shoes and comfortable clothes, Hannah said.
The JCAAA covers the cost for people 60 or older, and those under 60 are asked to pay a $3 fee per class.
There also will be Tai Chi classes at the DuBois YMCA starting in September, Hannah said.
The Foundry is located at 45 West Main Street in Reynoldsville. For more information, call Hannah at 814-591-3378.
