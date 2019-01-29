REYNOLDSVILLE — Anyone struggling with arthritis, or just looking for a little peace, is encouraged to attend a relaxing and stress-relieving class at the Reynoldsville Foundry.
The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging has initiated “Tai Chi for Arthritis” classes from 6-7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays until the last week of February.
“Everyone is welcome to attend,” said instructor Cheryl Hannah. Penn Highlands DuBois Rheumatology doctor Kim Newsome also is an instructor.
Tai chi for arthritis “one” for beginners is held on Mondays, and “two” for advanced participants on Wednesdays, Hannah said.
Through weight-shifting movements and round motions, tai chi helps improve flexibility, reducing stiffness and relieving joint pain. Classes focus on moving all joints, muscles and tendons throughout the body, without moving too fast or pushing too hard.
The eight-week classes can offer various health benefits, like better balance and coordination, improved sugar levels for diabetics and stress relief, Hannah said.
Tai chi, a martial art that originated in China, can also improve muscle strength and reduce falls among senior citizens. Classes have also been held at local locations including the DuBois Nursing Home, as part of a wellness series for residents.
Reynoldsville Foundry Director Pete Spuck said although they gear most of their activities toward senior citizens, anyone and everyone is welcome at the center. Whether it’s just serving lunch or providing classes, the Foundry is a place where residents can stay mentally, physically and socially active.
Those who do not have good balance can also do Tai Chi seated, Hannah said, and modify movements.
Participants should wear comfortable clothes and tennis shoes. The Foundry is located at 45 West Main Street in Reynoldsville. For more information, call Hannah at 814-591-3378.
