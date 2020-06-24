ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library and Parks and Recreation have partnered to bring a “StoryWalk” activity to area parks this summer.
SMPL Director Leslie Swope said she met with Parks Director Dani Schneider last year to discuss how the two organizations can work together.
“When we began to plan for reopening the library, we found out that in person programs were not going to be viable at the library this summer,” Swope said.
Schneider had suggested a “StoryWalk” idea she heard about, she said.
“StoryWalk” is a way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors together, the library’s news release says. Laminated pages from a children’s book are attached to wooden stakes installed along the path.
“The library purchased two copies of each book and laminated the pages to protect them against the weather,” Swope said.
There are 18 pages on the Memorial Park pathway, Swope said, and one at Benzinger Park as well. Stories will change every two weeks, then move to Kaulmont and Luhr parks.
“One of the best things about working in the Parks and Recreation field is having the opportunity to partner with other local organizations, like the St. Marys Public Library,” Schneider said. “They have always been super supportive of our youth park programs.”
Originally, the plan was to have a library club, Schneider said, where children would visit each Tuesday to check out books.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 has put a wrench in our plans, but that didn’t stop us from collaborating on another amazing idea,” she said. “With the children not having as much access to the library as normal, we felt that this was one of the better ideas. It not only helps promote early learning, but also coordination, memory function and physical activity.”
Schneider said she has seen more than five or six children at a time walking up and down the pathways at Memorial and Benzinger parks since these were installed.
“The best part about this idea is that the kids can also run, hop, skip or crawl to the next page,” she said. “I also think it’s important to implement learning while at the parks as much as possible. With in-school learning having ended so abruptly, I feel that we too are responsible for the education of our community’s youth.”