ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School Counselor Kate McGonnell, who has been with the district for nearly 30 years, enjoys passing positivity to students and staff members, and reminds them all to “Take care of you.”
McGonnell worked at St. Marys Area Middle School for 18 years, and SSMSES for nine, she said. She created her own “self care blog” this year — “My View from the Top of the World,” which started with sending encouraging weekly emails to SSMSES staff members.
“This is something I’m passionate about in my own life,” she said. “You get to the point where you want to pass on what you know.”
McGonnell began posting on the blog each Friday, including nature-related and relaxing photographs she took herself and favorite quotes she has collected throughout the years. She includes lessons she has learned throughout her journey through suffering, enlightenment, self care and healing.
Just as McGonnell tries to convey positive vibes, so does her office. The walls are painted a light, calming shade of blue, and uplifting quotes are scattered throughout.
When school is in session, students can visit McGonnell in her office for support. She also goes into classrooms to speak to them about emotional wellness, coping skills and dealing with emotions.
They go over “grounding exercises” for dealing with anxiety, which can be linked to many things children might experience, including grief and loss, divorce, incarceration, addiction or abuse, McGonnell says. In her personal life, McGonnell practices some of these same techniques, including deep breathing, meditation and yoga.
McGonnell also took on a new enjoyable way to talk to fourth and fifth-grade students, including choosing novels to read that involve topics to which they can relate.
One of the biggest surprises at the elementary school, McGonnell says, has been seeing how expressive the students are.
McGonnell has had staff members visit her office who said they were greatly impacted by her blog posts. Throughout her years at SSMSES, staff members and parents also have come in and confided in her, she said.
McGonnell is a nature enthusiast, passionate about hiking, running and nature photography. She signs each blog post with the phrase “Take care of you.”
McGonnell is also now a part of the “SMA Dutch Counselor Connection” Facebook page, a joint effort between SMASD counselors to give students an online platform to connect during the closure.
Visit McGonnell’s blog at www.topoftheworldview.blogspot.com.