ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is doing its best to help local bars and restaurants struggling during the second COVID-19 shutdown this year.
The chamber’s “Take-Out Takeover” program is a new incentive for people to take advantage of takeout or delivery services from area restaurants and bars during this time, according to the latest SMACOC newsletter.
Customers are able to pick up a St. Marys Take-Out Takeover card at the chamber office, or print their own via an online platform, and bring it with them every time they order these available services at a local bar or restaurant.
“The customer presents the card when they pick up their order, and the vendor marks one of the spaces on the card,” the SMACOC newsletter says.
Once the customer fills six spaces on the card, they return it to the SMACOC office on South St. Marys Street. The prize is a chamber gift certificate.
There is no limit to the number of cards submitted, the announcement says, so customers may fill more than one card once the first is submitted.
“The more often they get takeout or delivery from our bars and restaurants, the more chances they get to win,” it says.
SMACOC President Andrew Mohney said this was the quickest way possible to show “immediate support” to local eateries.
“It can be something we turn into an event for later use, if it ends up being well received,” he noted.
Cards may be picked up at 53 S. St. Marys St. or printed by visiting: www.stmaryschamber.org/site/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/takeouttakeover.png.
Mohney, who is manager of Tablespoons Cafe and Deli on Erie Avenue, has another request of local eateries during this time.
“We ask that you be patient and respectful with the changing restrictions placed on the food industry,” Mohney said.