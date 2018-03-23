DuBOIS — The success of Takeout Tuesday lunches at Parkside Community Center in DuBois all come down to the chef — Donny Thomas from the Thunderbird Restaurant — and the community.
Last August, Parkside Executive Director Kathleen Clement started offering lunches, made by Thomas, to the public about every week at a cost of $6 per lunch.
“All our meals are, of course, from scratch, fresh, thanks to Thomas,” said Clement. “And I said, ‘I don’t want to have my seniors going out, selling anything,’ this was to be a fundraiser. I had it in my head to make $10,000 for the year. That was what I thought. And of course, we manipulate our calendar for Tuesdays so it’s something that can be taken out. It’s been a huge success.”
By April, Parkside will have exceeded the $10,000 that Clement was hoping to see in a year. Since August, more than $9,000 has been raised.
“So I’m proud. But really, I have to say thank you, it’s only a success because the DuBois people have purchased the meals. They’re fabulous meals,” Clement said.
The take out meals, which range from stuffed pork chops or chicken breasts to stuffed peppers, are popular with the local dentist and doctor offices.
“We have car dealers, we have seniors. We really, I think, cover the gamut,” Clement said. “We have people that they’ll come and get our lunch and I found out that that’s their dinner. I have stuffed pork chops for next Tuesday, they’re just wonderful. And a lot of people are getting them for lunch but that’s their dinner.”
“The seniors love them. The seniors, though, can come here and eat it and it’s only going to be a donation of $3.50,” said Clement. “So, they really should come in and sit and eat it for half price.”
Parkside will deliver to a location if there are at least 15 orders, she said.
“We’re going to keep on going even after the goal is achieved,” Clement said. “We’re going to, of course, change the fare because what we’ve been experiencing is the stuffing and the gravy, and that kind of food. We’ll have a lighter fare when the warmer weather starts.”
The money raised by Takeout Tuesdays helps pay for the raw food costs, she said.
“Raw food is everything that you can eat,” Clement said. “It’s for food that we put on the table.”
Food costs Parkside about $40,000 per year. That’s the facility’s largest cost and it does receive a subsidy from the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging.
“Now, we also count on people that are coming here to eat to put money in the bucket. Some do, some do not. We rely on their donations,” she said.
To order a stuffed pork chop lunch for this upcoming Tuesday, call Parkside by today at 371-4000 or email at duboiscenter120@gmail.com. Pickup for lunches is at 11:30 a.m.
