DuBOIS — DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, at Monday night’s council meeting, said the Tannery Dam sidewalk and lighting project is about 95 percent completed.
“The concrete is done and the lights are working,” said Suplizio. “It does look nice.”
“I was there Friday night,” said Solicitor Toni Cherry. “I saw couples using it. It’s just a beautiful design. It creates another park-like atmosphere in the City of DuBois in another area. It’s really quite beautiful. It really is spectacular.”
In a couple of weeks, Suplizio noted that benches will be placed around the dam.
Cherry said she’s heard comments from people who stay at the hotel and have left reviews that the area is just beautiful and charming.
“The whole scene to someone coming to town is really very positive. They are very much impressed,” Cherry said.
The city received a state Department of Community and Economic grant of approximately $330,000 to fund the Tannery Dam project, in addition to a downtown DuBois project, said Suplizio.
The city decided to do the project because residents have asked for something to be done around the dam.
Contractors for the project include Dave Roman Excavating, Hallstrom Clark and Hallstrom Construction. It is expected that the project will be completed in approximately a month.
DuBois Reservoir
City Engineer/Public Works Director Chris Nasuti stated that the DuBois Reservoir is currently 33 inches below the spillway.
“We’re getting to that point where we’re going to have to start talking about a mandatory conservation,” said Nasuti. “We’ll see how this week goes. Weather is supposed to change. If it does, that’s great. If not, we’ll have to talk at the work session next week about doing something mandatory.”
“And probably turn the wells on,” said Suplizio.
“At that point, we’ll turn the wells on, yes,” said Nasuti.
“But just keep that in the back of your (council) head,” said Suplizio. “If we do turn the wells on, you might get some calls but as we’ve talked before there’s nothing wrong with the water.”