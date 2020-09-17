DuBOIS — Improvements in the Tannery Dam area of DuBois are currently underway, according to Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“Anyone who lives or drives around the Tannery Dam area has probably seen that we have started our sidewalk and lighting project over there,” said Suplizio. “This is one project that myself, the mayor, council, we’re all extremely proud of. Once again, we worked hard to establish a grant with state Sen. Joe Scarnati to put a sidewalk around the Tannery Dam, and also lighting.”
The city received a state Department of Community and Economic grant of approximately $330,000 to fund the Tanner Dam project, in addition to a downtown DuBois project, said Suplizio.
The city decided to do the project because residents have asked for something to be done around the dam.
“The residents have stepped forth, and asked up to, if at all possible, if we could do something over in this area,” said Suplizio in a previously published Courier Express article. “There is no lighting over there right now, so the lighting will be a big improvement.”
“It’s going to be beautiful when it’s done,” said Suplizio, who also noted it will add safety to the area.
Contractors for the project include Dave Roman Excavating, Hallstrom Clark and Hallstrom Construction. It is expected that the project will be completed in approximately a month.