RIDGWAY — Like most other events, this year’s Tasting in the Wilds festival, set for Aug. 14-16, has been canceled.
Shelly Caggiano of the Ridgway Heritage Council said this is the organization’s main annual fundraiser. The event would’ve been a chance for the community to come together, while still respecting space and being safe, while helping It the vendor community.
At the board meeting July 7, it was decided the event should be canceled for the second time this year, Caggiano said.
“The community looks forward to it,” she said. “When we decided to try to put it together for the second time and got the green light, we were feeling very hopeful that we could move forward with it without any problems.”
The Elk County Wilds Tourism Association also contributed great ideas for the event, Caggiano notes.
“Social distancing was addressed with the plan to keep vendors spread out,” she said. “Consumption containers were to be thrown out and not reused or refilled, and mask wearing was going to be encouraged,” she said.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases began to increase, stirring up fear in the community yet again, Caggiano said.
“Our primary concern is for the public to remain healthy,” she notes.
Festival organizers ask that the public not forget about local nonprofit organizations that have a purpose to take care of the community, such as the RHC.
“Donations are greatly appreciated,” she said.
For a list of nonprofit organizations that could use the community’s help, contact the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce at 814-776-1424.