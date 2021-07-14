RIDGWAY — Tasting in the Wilds will return to the Firemen’s Grounds in Ridgway from noon-8 p.m. on July 31 this year.
Organizer Shelly Caggiano said the event is hosted by and benefits the Ridgway Heritage Council. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s festival was canceled.
What’s different this year? There will be a $5 entrance fee, with a wristband distributed when ID is presented. Beer, wine and spirits vendors will have drinks to sell and offer tastings, she said.
The festival serves as a platform for local and statewide breweries, wineries and spirits to showcase their products.
Straub Brewery, Lost in the Wilds, North Country Brewing Co., Logyard Brewing and Allegheny Distributors will be the brewery vendors, while Brokenstraw Valley Winery, The Winery of Wilcox and Rich Valley Wines will represent the wineries.
Triple Nickel Distillery of Weedville and DeLong Enterprises are spirits vendors.
The food booths available are all Elk County based, including the Anytime Lunchtime food truck, Gypsy Wagon and Elk County Foods, said Caggiano.
Local bands One Last Breath, Dreamwalker, Hollow Moon and John Michalowski will play throughout the day.
St. Leo Magnus will host cornhole tournaments and games for participants, while the Jolly Hatchet will set up an axe-throwing booth.
Caggiano herself will offer a simple paint and sip project, she noted.
Carvers Cheryl Oknefski and Snuffy Destefano of Ridgway will have their art on display, she said, and are donating a chainsaw carving to be raffled off.
Other happenings will include a homemade wine and beer contest, “chalk-bomb zone” for people to add some color to their outfit that day and a “fat boy wet T-shirt contest,” said Caggiano.
The event will be held rain or shine.
Those willing to volunteer with the festival or make a donation to the RHC can contact the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce at info@ridgwaychamber.com or 814-776-1424.