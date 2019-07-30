RIDGWAY — Beer and wine lovers will enjoy a taste of the Pennsylvania Wilds at an event that draws more than 1,000 people into Ridgway each year.
“Tasting in the Wilds” will be from 12:30-7:30 p.m. at the Ridgway Firemen's Grounds on North Broad Street Saturday.
Organizer Julie Bomba said at least four new wineries will be taking part this year. The event, which is in its 14th year, benefits the Ridgway Heritage Council.
The RHC, founded in 1997, has helped secure millions of dollars in investments and area real estate, beautification projects and more than 50 downtown businesses, according to its website.
The festival features regional wineries and breweries, as well as food and entertainment. This year, “Billy and the Neptunes” and “Freddy and Friends” will be performing, Bomba said.
“It's great exposure for vendors,” Bomba said. “Not too many people know about wineries just getting up and started. It's good advertising that day to promote within the area, and let people know they're in existence.”
The event is meant to celebrate the “taste of the Pennsylvania Wilds," and also give local businesses exposure, Bomba says.
“Taste of the Arts” — a fine art market by the Elk County Council on the Arts of Ridgway — will be in attendance as well.
“It's a great way to see people you haven't seen in a while,” Bomba said. “In past years, there have been class and family reunions there.”
The VIP ticket, something different this year sponsored by Straub Brewery, Elk County Foods and CNB Bank, offers a pairing with each tasting.
Those who are interested in being a vendor still may sign up on the website at www.tastinginthewilds.com. More information call also be found on the event Facebook page.