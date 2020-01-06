ST. MARYS — The Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF) is working with donors to help them create charitable strategies and legacy gifts that benefit both the donors and their community. Donors can take advantage of tax strategies to make the most of their charitable giving.
One strategy is to celebrate a 70-and-a-half birthday in a special way — at this age, a person must begin taking required minimum distributions from their individual retirement account (IRA) and paying taxes on additional income. Fortunately, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) allows donors to direct all or a portion of their distribution — up to $100,000 — to entities like the ECCF. Any gift made directly to the Foundation is excluded from a person’s taxable income.
Charitable gifts may not be deductible on a tax return, depending on ability to itemize in a given year. In 2020, the standard deduction will be $12,400 for individuals and $24,800 for married couples.
Taxpayers can benefit from the new tax law and get back some of the tax advantages of their charitable contributions by using a strategy called “bunching” — this means combining years’ worth of donations into a single tax year so that, with other deductions, a person exceeds the standard deduction.
People may want to consider setting up a donor-advised fund account at a community foundation to donate a lump sum in the current tax year, invest funds for future growth and parcel out money to qualified charities over time, since bunching multiple contributions into a single year can be daunting. The money can continue to appreciate once invested in a donor-advised fund account.
For more information about donations, grant requests or other opportunities at the Foundation please contact ECCF at 814-834-2125.