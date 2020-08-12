BROCKWAY – According to Peter Varischetti, the work at Taylor Memorial Park in Brockway continues despite COVID-19 delays.
While the work around Kids’ Kingdom was completed last year, the current phase of the Taylor Memorial Park Revitalization Project is focusing on the area around Varischetti Field and Seventh Avenue
“If you look at the Kaimanns Pavilion, you’ll see the work that’s been done there,” Varischetti said. “It’s looking good.”
The pavilion has been enhanced and new structures are going up. Other work involves the football field and the parking area.
“We also brought the stone in for DEK hockey and the basketball courts,” Varischetti said. “We have three different cement pours coming for the courts and paving should be in two weeks.”
Varischetti said that people driving by the park may think that work is moving slowly, but the contractors have trucked in stone for the project and found that some of the soil was not good for making a solid foundation, requiring new soil to be brought in. In addition, they found an old water line that needs to be replaced.
“When you’re digging on a project, you find things you didn’t expect,” he said. “We found a water line that was old, like 60-70 years old. It’s an asbestos pipe. The contractor thought it would be better to replace it.”
The pipe provides water to the park. With a new pipe, they will be able to put in new valves, allowing the park, park buildings, and the pool to be turned off individually instead of all at once.
While the pipe is an unexpected expense, Varischetti said that the contractor has been pointing out areas where the project could save money and they have other places where they can make cuts to make up for it.
Varischetti thanked the borough for its continued support in the project and said that the project has not stalled.
“It’s moving along well,” Varischetti said.
More information about the project is available on the Frank Varischetti Foundation website.