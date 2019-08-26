A teacher was hired and two resignations were accepted at Friday’s special meeting of the DuBois Area School Board.
The board approved the resignations of Dana Rindosh, elementary instructor at Juniata Elementary School, effective immediately, and Laura Gordon, elementary instructor at C.G. Johnson Elementary, effective Aug. 23.
The resignations were accepted in a 6-0 vote, with David Schwab, Albert Varacallo III, Larry Salone, Jeffery Madinger Sr., Patty Fish and Sam Armagost in attendance. Gilbert Barker, Mark Gilga and Lee Mitchell were absent.
Also in a 6-0 vote, Joeylyn Hanzely was hired as an elementary instructor, effective with the 2019-2020 school year at a salary, as per contract, at Masters, Step 8, Year 14.
Superintendent Wendy Benton expressed appreciation to the directors for attending this third special meeting of the summer.
“We’re hiring teachers just for staffing related purposes and I sincerely appreciate your dedication because it is so important that we hire the best teachers and that we have them in place in a timely manner for our students,” Benton said. “On behalf of our students, I thank you for taking time, for the third time, out of your schedules to have a special meeting so we have our staffing in place.”
First day of schoolFish asked Benton how the first day of school was going on Friday.
“We’ve had a great start. Things are going very, very smoothly,” said Benton. “We have a half a day in, of course, I’ve been in two buildings so far. I’m hoping to get out and visit a few more this afternoon, but things are going exceptionally well.”
Benton noted the middle school roof project was completed Thursday night.
“The contractors were moving some things out this morning, but the roof is in place,” said Benton. “We were able to replace the front doors at the middle school. Those were completed on Tuesday or Wednesday. These were some of the projects we really wanted to get done before the students came back there.”
Benton said the free breakfast program is going well.
“Our participation is up,” Benton said. “We’d like to continue to see that increase. But the staff, their attitudes and approach to it has been remarkable. Everyone’s really embracing it and all hands on deck trying to ensure it’s going to be successful. We’re off to a great start.”
Schwab asked if the district received any surprises in registrations that showed up that hadn’t been registered.
“Well the thing with our enrollment, and I have the numbers from yesterday that I could share with you,” said Benton. “But over the first week and sometimes even the second week, so many kids that have moved over the summer, we will not get their requests for records. We really won’t be able to finalize and really know exactly what the class sizes are until probably the second week.”
Benton said there are not really any surprises, just some uncertainty.
“We’ve seen an influx in foster children in our community ... and every day we have some more kids coming in and we have some more kids going out,” said Benton.
Schwab noted the district is borderline on some kindergarten class sizes.
“Yes, and we are monitoring those every day. We’ll keep a close eye on them,” said Benton.