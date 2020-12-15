REYNOLDSVILLE — One instructor at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) has been spreading holiday cheer throughout the school using “Sweka’s Sleigh.”
Principal Melissa Mowrey said since social distancing was put in place this year, Jeff Tech turned several of its smaller classrooms into large instruction rooms.
“Some of the teachers had to get carts, because they’re teaching off of them this year,” Mowrey said.
In the hopes of improving everyone’s mood, social studies instructor Tanya Sweka went “all out” and decorated her cart, which also plays holiday music.
Sweka said a few other instructors also became “traveling teachers” with a cart.
“Everyone is down with the spikes in COVID cases, and we could all use a little Christmas cheer,” Sweka said. “This brought the birth of ‘Sweka’s Sleigh.’”
On her cart, Sweka put an industrial Christmas tree, gold bows and battery-operated lights.
“One strand actually says Merry Christmas, and lots and lots of tinseled garland,” she said. “To top it off, I blast Christmas music from a portable speaker everywhere I go.”
When she first debuted Sweka’s Sleigh, students told her she needed more “bling,” so she went and bought some.
“Students who were walking down the halls like over-tired zombies woke up and started smiling,” Sweka said. “Many told me they loved it. Teachers and staff actually came to the door to see what was going on, and they also started smiling and cheering me on.”
Most students now look for Sweka’s Sleigh every class period, and are smiling, dancing and some even sing along, she said.
“If I am in the halls without the sleigh, they automatically ask me where it is,” she said.
There is also a Facebook video being shared around of Sweka’s Sleigh, she said.
“My goal was to cheer everyone up and I succeeded,” she said.