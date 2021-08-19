DuBOIS — Local first responders likely helped save a Treasure Lake man’s life over the weekend.
At Monday’s Sandy Township Supervisors’ meeting, fire Chief Rob Burgeson said that Treasure Lake’s North Point Fire Co. of the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department was called to the area of Aspy Cay Lane and Crane Neck Road at 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man who was in cardiac arrest due to an allergic reaction to a bee sting.
According to Burgeson, firefighters, along with Treasure Lake Security, arrived quickly on scene and found a man to be lying on the ground and CPR was in progress. The fire department members and security jumped in taking over chest compressions and hooking up the AED to the patient. During compressions, it was observed the patient began to breathe on his own. EMS arrived along with Engine 39-1. The crew from the engine grabbed the stretcher from Amserv LTD DuSan Community Ambulance and assisted with lifting the patient while EMS continued to work on the patient.
The patient was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois and he was sitting up and talking before EMS left the hospital.
On a Facebook post, the North Point Fire Co. gave a shout out to Clearfield County 911/Emergency Management Agency for their quick thinking with dispatching the fire department and Treasure Lake Security when hearing the severity of the call.
Township resident Barry Abbott, who attended Monday’s supervisors’ meeting, said all involved did a “marvelous job” and possibly saved a man’s life.
“They (firefighters) come on the scene, took over CPR and then the ambulance came, they were able to help get them loaded up onto the stretcher and get them into the hospital,” said Abbott. “Sometimes, we take advantage of our volunteer firefighters and a lot of people in our community don’t understand the training that they go through. And I’m looking at a couple of firemen right here in front of me and that needs to be pointed out — without their training, without their knowledge, that gentlemen could have passed away very easily. Kudos to North Point for being right on top of it, to Treasure Lake Security, that gentleman basically was right on the scene.”
Abbott thanked the fire department and all first responders involved for their efforts. The Sandy Township Police Department also assisted.