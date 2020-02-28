ST. MARYS — A group of students at St. Marys Area Middle School is continuously focused on bringing positivity to fellow students and staff members.
Dana Smith, who teaches reading and English at SMAMS, co-advises the “Team Renaissance” club with fellow teacher Beth Penn.
The club’s logo, Smith said, is “Be Seen, Be Heard, Be Loved.”
Last week, club members were part of organizing SMAMS’ first “Mini-THON” fundraiser, a new event to the school this year, Smith said.
“Our club strives to create a positive school culture within our building,” she said.
Some different things students have done in the past include posting positive sticky notes on student lockers, with quotes or song lyrics to make them smile.
“We do things for faculty and staff as well, like put sticky notes on their cars, or writing positive messages on the sidewalks,” Smith added.
It’s all about making the school a place students and staff want to come back to, she said.
The club has roughly 60 members between all three grade levels.