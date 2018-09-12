DuBOIS — Community members will gather at the DuBois City Park on Saturday, “never forgetting” to hope for a cure for Alzheimer's.
In 2017, the Walk raised $30,847, and the goal is even higher this year. So far, 24 teams have signed up for the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer's.
Walk to End Alzheimer's Constituent Events Manager Melanie Phillips said $24,949 has been raised so far, which is 74 percent of the organization's goal — $33,823.
Their progress “looks promising,” Phillips said.
The goal is usually to have at least 20 teams participate, she said, and to see the walk grow each year.
Money raised helps fund research and projects aiming to find a cure for Alzheimer's, and improve the quality of life for patients and caregivers.
Any team, whether it’s a family or business or civic organization, is welcome to join in the fight. People can show their support just by showing up or being part of a team.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to “raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Each year, more than 500,000 people come together in more than 600 communities to advance against the disease,” according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Every participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 receives a T-shirt.
Online registration and donation input will close at noon on Friday, but people are able to register and donate the day of the event as well. Fundraising can still continue throughout December for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.
The walk will begin at 10 a.m., with registration at 9 a.m., at DuBois Memorial Park. For more information, visit the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Facebook page or www.act.alz.org.
